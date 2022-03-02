San Bernardino police investigating deadly shooting

Aaron McDavis, 41, of San Bernardino was killed in a shooting. (San Bernardino Police Department)

A San Bernardino man died after he was shot Sunday morning and police are asking for the public’s help in identifying his killer.

Around 5:40 a.m., San Bernardino police were dispatched to an area hospital for a report of a man who was dropped off in a private vehicle after being shot.

The man, identified as 41-year-old Aaron James McDavis, was treated at the hospital but died from his injuries, police said.

A witness told police that McDavis had been shot on the 300 block of South I Street in San Bernardino.

Police are investigating the matter but so far there have been no other witnesses to come forward.

Detectives investigating the shooting are urging anyone with information to contact the San Bernardino Police Department at 909-384-5742.