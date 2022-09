A San Bernardino Police Department officer struck a motorcycle while responding to a call on Sept. 18, 2022. (Instagram: @sanbernaghetto)

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries Sunday afternoon after they were struck by a San Bernardino Police Department officer responding to a call for service.

The officer’s lights and sirens were on when their vehicle and the motorcycle collided at Waterman Avenue and 5th Street at about 2:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Thomas of the SBPD.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, and police are investigating the crash.

The officer was not injured.