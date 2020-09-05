San Bernardino police release bodycam video in fatal shooting of man with replica handgun

A San Bernardino police officer takes aim at a man carrying a fake handgun in a fatal police shooting on June 13, 2020, in a still from body camera footage released by the department on Sept. 4, 2020.

San Bernardino police released body camera footage Friday showing two officers as they fired 15 shots at a man carrying a fake handgun.

Anthony Armenta, 21, died at a hospital following the June 13 incident.

Two officers had originally responded to a report of a man with a gun just before 8:30 p.m. outside the Exxon station at the corner of Date Street and Del Rosa Avenue, according to the Police Department.

“Somebody got a gun,” the caller states in dispatch audio included in Friday’s release. “He’s waving it outside, and the lady is scared that’s working in there.”

The responding officers spotted a man matching the caller’s description holding what looked to them like a black handgun. Both officers activated their body cameras, police said.

The officers proceeded to hold Armenta at gunpoint, ordering him to drop the supposed weapon “for over a minute,” Lt. Michelle Mahan said in the video release.

The bodycam footage shows Armenta standing in a relaxed manner as he appears to be saying something in response to the officers. At one point, he holds up his arm so that the replica is pointed toward one of the officers.

The officers immediately determined Armenta was planning to shoot, and both opened fire. One fired five shots, the other ten, according to Mahan.

Armenta was struck, but police have not said how many times. His body landed on top of the fake gun as he writhed.

“The officers could not see the gun at that point but believed Armenta still had possession of it,” so they continued giving commands rather than rendering aid, Mahan said.

A replica handgun at the center of a deadly police shooting is seen in a still from body camera footage released by the San Bernardino Police Department.

When additional officers arrived, Armenta was handcuffed. As they searched his body, they found the handgun and discovered it wasn’t real, officials said.

Mahan said the officers had been unable to see that the gun had a bright orange trigger because it was covered by Armenta’s hand.

Witnesses at the scene told the Los Angeles Times they thought the object Armenta was carrying was a flashlight.

San Bernardino police have concluded their investigation of the deadly shooting, but it remains under review by the county District Attorney’s Office.

Both officers involved have since returned to full duty, the Police Department says.