San Bernardino police search for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run crash

San Bernardino police on Jan. 14, 2021 released a photo of a truck involved in a hit-and-run crash the previous night (left) as well as a photo of a truck similar to the one involved (right).

Police in San Bernardino are looking for a driver who fatally struck a 39-year-old man in a hit-and-run crash.

The incident was reported about 9:25 p.m. Wednesday. The victim was found unresponsive in the No. 2 lane of Lynwood Drive near Golden Avenue, police said in a news release.

First responders provided medical aid, but the victim died at the scene. He has not been identified.

Surveillance video revealed a truck heading east on Lynwood “at a high rate of speed” struck the pedestrian in the roadway, police said.

The driver did not stop to help the victim and instead continued east.

The vehicle is described as a white, early 2000s Nissan Frontier single-cap pickup. The truck likely has damage to the front passenger side, police said.

Officials on Thursday released a still of the surveillance video, along with a photo of a truck similar to the one believed to be involved in the crash.

Anyone with information about the incident can cal Detective Dan Acosta or Sgt. Jeff Harvey at 909 384-5792.