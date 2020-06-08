San Bernardino police search for killer after man shot to death

A 28-year-old San Bernardino man died after being shot while inside a vehicle, and investigators have not identified a suspect, authorities said Monday.

Officers responded to a park near Baseline and California streets in San Bernardino just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday and found Eton Farris suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police. Farris was pronounced dead at the scene.

Eton Farris, 28, appears in a photo released by the San Bernardino Police Department on June 8, 2020.

San Bernardino Police Sgt. J. Echevarria said a friend of Farris drove him to the park after he was initially shot near 280 W. 8th Street. The friend has been cooperative, and investigators do not believe he was involved, Echevarria said.

No suspect is in custody while the motive remains unknown, according to police.

Anyone with information can reach Detective Campos at 909-384-5619 or Sgt. Tello at 909-384-5613.