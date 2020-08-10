San Bernardino police searching for killer of 22-year-old woman

The killer of a 22-year-old woman shot dead early Sunday in San Bernardino remained at large several hours later as detectives launched a homicide investigation.

Homicide victim Dalia Avelina Camacho-Palomera, 22, appears in a photo released by San Bernardino police on Aug. 9, 2020.

Officers found Dalia Avelina Camacho-Palomera shot and wounded upon responding to the 2600 block of South Copper Lane about 12:45 am., according to police. Paramedics later arrived and tried to save the San Bernardino woman but she died from her wounds.

San Bernardino Police Sgt. John Echevarria said neighbors gathered near the scene as authorities responded. But investigators were unable to get much information from any potential witnesses.

“Everybody was uncooperative, and nobody had anything to tell us,” Echevarria said. “It’s intimidating for witnesses to come forward.”

Police did not release any information about a possible suspect, motive or other details in a statement Sunday afternoon.

But Echevarria said detectives are in just the beginning stages of the investigation. They are still gathering surveillance video and other evidence to determine where the shots came from, how many were fired, what the suspect looked like and other key details, he said.

The investigation remains ongoing but police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Tipsters can reach Detective A. Reyna at 909-384-5628 or reyna_ar@sbcity.org. They can also contact Sgt. A. Tello at 909-384-5613 or tello_al@sbcity.org.



