San Bernardino police seek public’s help identifying shooter in homicide

Michael Barrera, shown in this undated photo provided by the San Bernardino Police Department, was fatally shot on Feb. 16, 2022.

A 38-year-old San Bernardino man was fatally shot Wednesday night, and the San Bernardino Police Department is seeking information that will help lead them to the shooter.

At about 9 p.m., a local hospital called police to report that the victim, identified by police as Michael Barrera, had arrived in their emergency room suffering from gunshot wounds, police said in a news release.

Barrera succumbed to his injuries, but detectives have identified a crime scene near the intersection of Seventh and K streets, police said.

A witness provided “limited information,” so police are asking any member of the public with information to come forward to assist with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information can contact Detective C. Lariz at lariz_ca@sbcity.org or 909-384-5788, or Sgt. E. Campos at campos_er@sbcity.org or 909-384-5613.