A total of 129 illegal firearms and $600,000 in cash were seized during recent trafficking investigations in San Bernardino, police said Monday.

Several units within the department served eight search warrants in connection with “ongoing illegal manufacturing, possession and sales of firearms in the City of San Bernardino and surrounding communities,” police said in a news release.

Guns recently seized by San Bernardino police is seen in a photo released by the agency on July 17, 2023.

The firearms seized included illegal ghost guns, modified fully automatic rifles, assorted ammunition, high-capacity magazines, the cash and several pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine.

The firearms were manufactured by people with illegal storefronts, including a vehicle repair shop and a gun parts store, police said.

“These façades served as fronts to an underground business in which illegal firearms were being trafficked, 3D printers were utilized to build gun frames and narcotic trafficking occurred,” according to police.

San Bernardino ranked in the top four of the for the most illegal firearms seized in California from 2010 to 2022, police said, citing a report from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Just in the past year, SBPD has recovered more than 1,200 guns, officials added.

“The subjects that purchase and possess ghost guns do not do so because they are looking for home or personal protection. They are not standing in support of the second amendment. The types of people who purchase these underground illegal guns are doing so because they cannot legally possess firearms or are unable to pass a background check,” Chief Darren Goodman said.