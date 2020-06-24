San Bernardino police seize more than 3,000 pounds of illegal fireworks, make 21 arrests in 1 night

Some of the fireworks seized by the San Bernardino Police Department are seen in an image posted on its Facebook page.

San Bernardino police were out in force Wednesday, seizing more than 3,000 pounds of illegal fireworks and making nearly two dozen arrests, in response to recent concerns and complaints from the community, the department said.

Several teams have been deployed throughout the city to track down and confiscate the illegal fireworks, which can cause accidental fires, injuries and damages, the San Bernardino Police Department stated in a news release.

Nearby, illegal fireworks are being blamed for a brush fire that started Wednesday night in the city of Colton. The fire erupted near several homes but firefighters contained the blaze before it damaged any of them.

During Wednesday’s patrols, the teams compiled a total of 3,270 pounds of fireworks and made 21 arrests. The fireworks teams also seized a firearm, the news release stated.

The Police Department reminded the public that even Safe and Sane fireworks are only permitted in the city of San Bernardino between July 1 and July 4, and can only be discharged south of the 210 Freeway.

Penalties for the improper use of Safe and Sane fireworks start at $1,000 for a first offense, and increase with subsequent incidents.

Those caught with illegal fireworks face a fine of $2,500 for a first offense. The penalty increases to $5,000 for a second offense and can reach $10,000 if caught for a third time.

Anyone with information about illegal fireworks is asked to contact the Police Department at vice@sbcity.org, or by calling the non-emergency line at 909-383-5311.

Our fireworks teams are out there seizing illegal fireworks and taking enforcement actions against those who are lighting them. We will be out there for several hours tonight tracking and removing them from our streets! pic.twitter.com/r4dbOwkSTW — San Bernardino PD (@SanBernardinoPD) June 24, 2020

