San Bernardino police shoot and injure armed teen who fled after brief pursuit: Officials

San Bernardino police released this image of a handgun they said they recovered following a pursuit near Baseline Street and Sierra Way on Oct. 17, 2020.

San Bernardino police shot and injured a 17-year-old who ran while armed with a handgun after a short pursuit early Saturday, the department said.

The incident unfolded after officers tried to pull over a black Mercedes Benz for traffic violations near Baseline Street and Sierra Way at around 12:30 a.m., according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The agency didn’t specify the alleged violations.

The driver did not stop, and a short chase ensued, authorities said.

“As the vehicle suddenly stopped, one of the occupants quickly exited the vehicle and ran on foot while armed with a black handgun,” said a statement from the Police Department.

At least one officer opened fire, striking the the person in the leg. That individual, only identified as a 17-year-old boy, was taken to the hospital before officials booked him into the San Bernardino County Juvenile Hall.

Police did not report any other injuries in the encounter.

Officials said they recovered a loaded 9mm handgun at the location. They continue to search for “several” others who fled the vehicle, police said in a news release on Sunday.

The Police Department asked anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Flesher at 909-384-5655 or flesher_wi@sbcity.org or Sgt. Tello at 909-384-5613 or tello_al@sbcity.org.