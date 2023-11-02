Five San Bernardino residents were arrested in connection to catalytic convertor thefts and a vehicle burglary, authorities with the Laguna Beach Police Department announced Thursday.

The residents, whose identities weren’t released, were arrested and taken into custody for vehicle burglary, possession of a controlled substance, violation of parole, vandalism, possession of burglary tools, and conspiracy, a news release said.

On Oct. 29, personnel with the Laguna Beach Police Department responded to calls of a vehicle burglary at the 100 block of Mountain Street in Laguna Beach. Upon arrival, officers searched the area and found the suspect’s vehicle near Canyon Acres Drive and Laguna Canyon Road.

Authorities searched the vehicle and found stolen mail, catalytic converters and other contraband items.

“This was an outstanding team effort by our dispatchers and patrol team resulting in the arrest of five suspects trying to victimize our residents,” Chief Jeff Calver said in a statement. “We appreciate our vigilant community who immediately notified us of the initial crime.”

The investigation is ongoing; anyone with information regarding the burglary and thefts is urged to contact the Laguna Beach Police Department at 949-497-0701.