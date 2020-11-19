San Bernardino school system plans to stay online for the entire year

The San Bernardino school system will not reopen its campuses for the remainder of the school year, a response to the surging coronavirus crisis and a move that may make it the first in the state to make the difficult decision to keep students online in kindergarten through 12th grade.

The state’s eighth-largest school district, with about 47,000 students, may be the first, but others could follow as districts throughout California — including Los Angeles Unified — have yet to make decisions on whether or when they will fully reopen for in-person classes.

The San Bernardino County Board of Education voted on Tuesday to extend campus shutdowns.

“The board’s decision is consistent with its steadfast commitment to safety for students and employees,” the district said in an online announcement. “This decision will enable district staff to focus greater resources toward strengthening distance learning while also allowing families to better plan.”

