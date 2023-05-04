A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with a road-rage incident that led to the fatal shooting of a 54-year-old schoolteacher in San Bernardino County, authorities announced Thursday.

The incident occurred on Feb. 28 near the intersection of 5th Street and Tippecanoe Avenue in Highland.

Officers with the Highland Police Department responded to the scene on reports of assault with a deadly and found the victim, Andrew Sanchez, in his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. Deputies immediately began life-saving measures. The 54-year-old was taken to the hospital by fire department personnel where he was pronounced dead a short time later, according to a news release from the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department.

It was later learned that the victim, a special education teacher from San Bernardino, had recently left work when the shooting occurred.

Homicide investigators believed the fatal shooting stemmed from a road-rage incident and eventually identified 23-year-old Oscar Fernando Lopez as the suspect in the killing and 31-year-old Juana Leonides as an accessory.

“Information obtained during the investigation confirmed Sanchez and Leonides were involved in a road-rage incident preceding the murder,” the news release stated.

Both suspects were arrested on May 3 after a search warrant was executed at a residence in Colton. They were booked into the West Valley Detention Center where they remain in custody without bail.