San Bernardino sheriff’s training program suspended after 33 cadets test positive for COVID-19

A training program for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has suspended in-person classes after 33 cadets tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said.

Twenty of those infected are deputy trainees, and 13 are from other law enforcement agencies, public information officer Jodi Miller said Thursday.

After two cadets showed symptoms of the virus last week, one tested positive for COVID-19. Within 48 hours, all 160 trainees in the program were tested. Most who tested positive had mild or no symptoms.

“No trainee showed a fever,” Miller said.

