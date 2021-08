After a year of virtual learning, teachers and students are heading back to class Monday in the San Bernardino City Unified School District.

“I’m feeling very excited, I really missed the kids,” San Bernardino High School Principal Antoinette Gutierrez said.

Masks are required indoors and a high priority will be placed on sanitization and hygiene, Gutierrez said.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 2, 2021.