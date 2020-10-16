San Bernardino teacher arrested after allegedly sending ‘sexually charged’ messages to middle school student

Richard Gallardo, 45, is seen in an undated booking photo. (San Bernardino Police Department)

A San Bernardino teacher was arrested Wednesday after allegedly sending “sexually charged” messages to a middle school student, officials said.

Police were contacted by school officials from the Public Safety Academy, located at 1482 Enterprise Drive, regarding a teacher having an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to a news release from the San Bernardino Police Department.

Through the course of an investigation, it was discovered that 45-year-old Richard Gallardo was sending sexually charged messages to a middle schooler, police said.

Over the course of one month, the teacher sent several hundred messages to the student and had conversations that were not school related, according to the department.

Gallardo admitted to having inappropriate conversations with the minor, police said.

The relationship between the teacher and the student never turned physical, investigators determined after interviews with the involved parties.

Gallardo was arrested Wednesday and bail was set at $25,000.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims and are requesting the public’s help. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Alvarez at 909-388-4851 or email alvarez_ni@sbcity.org, or Sergeant J. King at 909-384-5659 or king_ja@sbcity.org.