San Bernardino teacher charged after admitting to posing as a minor online to solicit ‘sexually explicit behavior’ from kids

A Fontana man was charged Thursday with federal child pornography offenses for allegedly uploading explicit images to the internet, officials said.

Josue Gamaliel Vidal Quintanilla, 28, who teaches math at Shandin Hills Middle School in San Bernardino, was arrested Wednesday after authorities executed a search warrant at his home, according to the United States Attorney Central District of California.

A criminal complaint charges him with one count of transportation of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Quintanilla was arrested after admitting to using various online platforms to send, receive and possess child pornography, according to a federal criminal complaint filed Thursday. He allegedly used Kik Messenger and Snapchat for the past year to transmit child pornography, investigators determined.

Quintanilla also admitted he pretended to be a minor boy on the internet and solicited “many” minors – some as young as 10 years old – to engage in sexually explicit behavior in online meetings, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Some of those meetings took place as recently as Tuesday, they said.

A preliminary search of his laptop revealed approximately 20 image files depicting the sexual exploitation of children, as well as multiple video files with titles indicative of child pornography, according to an affidavit by a Homeland Security Investigations special agent.

“Similarly, I conducted a preliminary review of online accounts that Vidal consented for me to search, and I found communications that Vidal engaged in where he sent and received child pornography images and videos as well as sent hyperlinks to downloadable child pornography videos,” the agent wrote.

If convicted as charged, Quintanilla faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in federal prison. Additionally, the transportation count carries a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in federal prison.

The investigation is ongoing.