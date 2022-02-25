San Bernardino teenager arrested for fatal shooting earlier this month: Police

Walter Roman Ramirez, shown in this undated photo provided by the San Bernardino Police Department, was arrested on Feb. 24, 2022.

A 19-year-old San Bernardino man was arrested Thursday for a Feb. 16 fatal shooting, police said.

The suspect, Walter Roman Ramirez, is accused of shooting a man in the 700 block of North K Street, the San Bernardino Police Department announced in a press release.

The date, time and location of the shooting match the fatal shooting of 38-year-old Michael Barrera, who police believe was attacked near the intersection of North K and Seventh streets.

Barrera’s shooting was brought to the attention of police after he was dropped off at Community Hospital of San Bernardino at about 9 p.m. on Feb. 16. Despite treatment by hospital staff, Barrera succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Homicide detectives investigating the fatal shooting were able to identify the location of the shooting and a vehicle used in the shooting, police said, and on Thursday, Ramirez was arrested in a traffic stop.

“Inside the vehicle, investigators located the handgun used in the murder,” the release added.

Ramirez was booked into a local jail on a charge of murder, police said. A search of jail records did not list Ramirez as an inmate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. E. Campos at campos_er@sbcity.org or 909-384-5613.