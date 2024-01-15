A 22-year-old San Bernardino woman is behind bars after she allegedly stabbed another woman to death in Coachella on Sunday.

Elba Estrada, 53, was found suffering from a stab wound in the 83000 block of Avenue 48 a few minutes before 6 p.m., the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

First aid was administered to Estrada, who was found lying on the ground, but she succumbed to her wound at the scene.

Marilyn Cardenas was arrested in connection with the killing and booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center.

Jail records show in addition to a murder charge, she faces an allegation of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger. Her bail has been set at $1 million, and she is due to appear in the Indio Larson Justice Center on Thursday.

The relationship between Estrada and Cardenas has not been disclosed, nor has a motive for the killing, but deputies said there are no outstanding suspects.

The Sheriff’s Department did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator D. Robertson at 951-955–1700 or Investigator Davis-Ardon at 760-863–8990.