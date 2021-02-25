San Clemente City Council sent home after councilwoman refuses to wear mask during 1st in-person meeting in months

A screenshot of the San Clemente City Council meeting on Feb. 16, 2021, is pictured in a screengrab via the Los Angeles Times.

A San Clemente city councilwoman sparked some controversy when she refused to wear a mask during a meeting.

Councilwoman Laura Ferguson was the only council member not wearing a mask during San Clemente’s Feb. 16 meeting, which was the first time the council had met in person for months.

The in-person part of the meeting didn’t last long. The council was sent home to reconvene the meeting on Zoom after Mayor Kathy Ward called Ferguson out for not wearing a mask.

“We have one council member who doesn’t have a mask on,” Ward said. “I am going to ask you to put a mask on and if you aren’t going to, you have the option of going home and we will wait for you to go home and you can Zoom into our meeting.”

