San Clemente High School offers its students a program, called AVID, to help them become competitive college candidates. This year, school officials say all of the students who are a part of the program were accepted to multiple four-year colleges, including one teen who got into all 16 schools she applied to.

And, the students have collectively been offered more than $8 million in scholarships

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on May 4, 2021.