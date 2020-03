Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A pianist and singer from San Clemente has found a way to connect with her neighbors, even while keeping at a responsible social distance amid COVID-19 "stay-at-home" orders.

Lark Knowles wheeled out her keyboard Monday and provided an impromptu concert that brought the neighbors together, while remaining more than the recommended 6 feet apart.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News on March 30, 2020.