Catholic high school in San Diego files lawsuit against Newsom to resume in-person classes

San Diego’s St. Augustine High School is suing Gov. Gavin Newsom to allow in-person learning at the campus in the fall.(St. Augustine High School via Twitter)

St. Augustine High, a Catholic school, and the families of seven of its students filed a lawsuit Thursday against Gov. Gavin Newsom to allow the school to have in-person learning in the fall.

Newsom signed an executive order in July that forbids public and private schools from returning to in-person learning in counties on the state’s COVID-19 watchlist, which includes San Diego County. The order requires schools to provide online learning.

St. Augustine is an all-boys school with an annual enrollment of 700 students that serves grades nine through 12. The school is in North Park.

“At Saints, we don’t believe remote learning is sufficient to provide a quality education our students are entitled to and our families have come to expect,” said St. Augustine Principal James Horne in a statement. “We are confident we can open our school safely, consistent with CDC and San Diego County health guidance.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.