San Diego County orders grocery store workers, others to wear face coverings

Shoppers line up outside a Costco in Victorville on April 2, 2020, waiting to go inside amid social distancing rules during the COVID-19 pandemic.(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

San Diego County is requiring employees who regularly interact with the public to wear face coverings, the latest push across California to have people cover their faces as another measure to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Los Angeles, Riverside County and the Bay Area have urged residents to wear some type of face covering when doing essential business, but San Diego County is going further.

Under the San Diego County order, effective midnight Saturday, all employees who may have contact with the public in any grocery store, pharmacy or drug store, convenience store or gas station shall wear a cloth face covering as described in the California Department of Public Health guidance for face coverings.

California officials said face coverings can prevent people from becoming infected with the new coronavirus or spreading it to others, but they stressed it should not be a substitute for physical distancing, hand washing and other measures.

