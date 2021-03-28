San Diego County pays more than $4.6 million to settle sex misconduct lawsuits against ex-deputy

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department deputy uniform is seen in an undated file photo shared by the agency.

The criminal case against Richard Fischer all but ended in May, when the former San Diego sheriff’s deputy who had pleaded guilty to a spate of sexual misconduct charges was released after five months after being sentenced to 44 months in custody.

But the civil cases filed by many of his victims persist — and San Diego County taxpayers are picking up the tab.

According to documents obtained under the California Public Records Act, San Diego County has settled 12 separate lawsuits for more than $4 million. Lawyers for the county continue to litigate eight others.

In addition to the millions of dollars San Diego County is paying to close out civil cases, the county is paying for Fischer’s legal defense.

