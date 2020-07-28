San Diego County to consider opening its parks to worship and workouts

A woman wearing a facemask practices yoga at Bluff park in Long Beach on July 14, 2020. San Diego County is set to consider a proposal that could make it easier for fitness centers to operate in county parks.(APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors is set to consider a proposal early next month that could make it cheaper and easier for places of worship and fitness-oriented businesses to operate in county parks.

If the board approves the proposal during its Aug. 5 meeting, permits to use reservable public areas in parks will have streamlined applications and waived fees for applicable businesses approved by the Department of Parks and Recreation. Under the proposal, the county department would also be tasked with ensuring that the businesses don’t interfere with the parks’ activities, infrastructure, environment or rules.

“In order to balance public safety and keep our businesses afloat, the county must be creative and flexible in our approach,” Supervisor Dianne Jacob wrote in a board letter introducing the proposal.

Jacob’s proposal will likely come as welcome relief to houses of worship and fitness-oriented businesses that have seen their financial stakes plummet during the COVID-19 pandemic.

