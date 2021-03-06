San Diego State University plans for in-person commencement ceremony in May

San Diego State University is seen in an image posted on the school’s Facebook page on Feb. 25, 2015.

San Diego State University said it will hold an in-person commencement ceremony in May for this year’s graduates and students whose celebration was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ceremony also will be open to an unspecified number of guests at an outdoor, off-campus venue. The site of the event will be disclosed later this month.

University officials also said the campus will produce a virtual presentation for students and guests who can’t or don’t wish to attend in person.

Details for commencement at SDSU’s Imperial Valley campus will be released next week.

