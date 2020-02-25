San Fernando Man Accused of Exposing Himself to Schoolchildren

Police in San Fernando arrested an 18-year-old man Monday on suspicion of repeatedly exposing himself in recent months to children walking to and from school and on playgrounds, officials said.

Juan Pablo Diaz of San Fernando faces four charges of indecent exposure and four charges of child annoyance, according to San Fernando Police Department officials and Los Angeles County Superior Court records.

“Numerous victims identified Mr. Diaz and stated that he exposed his penis to them as they walked to and from school (including elementary, middle school, and high school),” police said in a written statement. “Mr. Diaz also exposed himself to children while they played on the playground of the school.”

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed a case against Diaz on Thursday, according to records. He was arrested just after 10:20 a.m. Monday.

Bail for Diaz was set at $100,000 pending his initial court appearance, scheduled for Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Police asked anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Diaz’s to come forward.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the department’s Detective Division at 818-898-1256, or Detective Evelyn Diaz at 818-898-1260. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

