San Fernando police officer, man trade gunfire in Tujunga Canyons; Sheriff’s Department investigating

An officer with the San Fernando Police Department shot at man in the Tujunga Canyons area of Sylmar Monday morning, potentially wounding him, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating, officials said.

The incident began with a pursuit of a white GMC pickup truck for a traffic violation, the Sheriff’s Department announced in a release.

The officer temporarily lost the truck, and when the pickup was found apparently broken down on the side of the road about 3:40 a.m. in 13000 block of Little Tujunga Canyon Road, the driver opened fire on the officer.

The officer returned fire at man, described as being in his 30s, though it remains unclear if he was struck, authorities said.

The man fled the scene after the shooting and has not yet been located.

The officer was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

To provide information anonymously, call “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.