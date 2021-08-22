San Fernando police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

Authorities are searching for a missing teenage girl last seen in San Fernando Saturday.

Destiny Isabella Mercado, 14, was last heard from around 1:10 p.m. Saturday, when she texted her mother to go to the local 7-Eleven store at Hubbard and Borden streets, according to the San Fernando Police Department.

A vehicle that a witness claimed they saw a missing child’s phone being thrown from in San Fernando on Aug. 21, 2021. (San Fernando Police Department)

Around 1:40 p.m., someone claimed they found the child’s phone after it was thrown from a vehicle, according to police.

The vehicle was described as being a light gray or silver Mazda. Police have released a surveillance image of the car in question in the area of Hubbard and Glenoaks.

Authorities said in a flyer that it’s unknown whether Mercado was a runaway or if her disappearance is tied to “suspicious circumstances.”

The girl was described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Fernando police at 818-898-1267 or email irosenberg@sfcity.org.