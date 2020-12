Dozens of people started their Christmas Eve off early Thursday, braving both the cold weather and long lines to buy tamales from a restaurant in the San Fernando Valley.

Before the day is over, Magaly’s Tamales and Mexican Grill, located at 134 N. Maclay Ave., was expecting to sell about 5,000 tamales to families who are used to the traditional meal.

Carlos Herrera reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 24, 2020.