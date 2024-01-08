San Fernando Valley business owners are distraught after multiple stores were vandalized Monday in a series of possible antisemitic hate crimes.

The businesses included a tire shop, paint stores, a sign shop, restaurants, a mattress store, a dance studio an In-N-Out and more. Several of the businesses were Jewish-owned, police said.

On Jan. 6, at around 3 a.m., officers responded to three vandalism incidents within three blocks of the 20900 block of Victory Boulevard in Woodland Hills.

The suspect used rocks and cement bricks to smash the glass windows and doors of several businesses before fleeing the area on foot.

On Jan. 8, between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., police believe the same suspect vandalized additional businesses on Vanowen Street, Topanga Canyon Boulevard, and Sherman Way in Canoga Park.

All stores were found with shattered windows and damaged exteriors caused by rocks and bricks. The rocks found at the scenes had the words, “Glory” and “Pay Up” written on them, said LAPD.

Security video outside Weiler’s Deli and Restaurant in Canoga Park captured the male suspect walking up to the deli and smashing the glass doors with a large rock.

The deli’s owner, identified only as Nima, later found the rock where the words, “Pay Up” were written on it.

Nima is Jewish and believes he may have been targeted because a mezuzah was displayed at the entrance. A mezuzah is a case containing Hebrew verses that Jewish people affix to doorposts.

“I initially didn’t think it was a targeted hate crime but after learning from a few of my friends that other Jewish businesses were targeted, then I was like, ‘Oh, he didn’t take anything other than just vandalizing the store.’”

A video from another vandalized business, Catalina Paints on Topanga Boulevard, shows the suspect smashing glass doors with a large rock containing the same message of “Pay Up.”

“We happened to be Jewish-owned,” said Diego Salvatierra, operations manager at Catalina Paints. “That’s upsetting. They’re really good people. Family-owned, just really good people.”

“I feel this was done, very obviously because of that mezuzah,” said Mark Lawrence from Trophyman, another victimized business.

“When I get asked, ‘Are you sure it’s a hate crime? There’s a stone that says, ‘“Pay Up,’” said Guy Ziv from AlumLA, a vandalized store in Woodlands Hills. “I’m the only one with mezuzah here that got broken into. You see this guy not even thinking twice, throwing a huge rock into my window. That’s what raised my concern.”

Several security cameras from different stores captured what appears to be the same man hurling rocks at storefronts over the past several days. The series of vandalisms all occurred within a two-mile radius, police said.

Police are still investigating whether the incidents are all related. Some residents, however, don’t believe it’s a hate crime and instead believe the general area just isn’t that safe.

“I don’t think it’s because of the hate,” said Mali Shajari, owner of Mali’s Studio. “There’s a lot of homeless that come back and forth here. Every six or seven months, this happens.”

As authorities continue investigating the incidents, victimized owners are working on cleaning up damaged businesses hoping the suspect is caught soon.

“Maybe he wants just wants some sort of revenge toward different religions or people? Nima wondered. “Not 100 percent sure.”

The suspect is described as a man around 45 to 55 years old of unknown ethnicity. He stands around 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

He is balding and has a gray or white beard. During the incidents, he was seen wearing Nike hoodies with black pants and white Nike sneakers.

Police believe there are other victims who have yet to be identified. A photograph of the suspect was released in hopes more victims will come forward and the suspect will be identified soon.

LAPD said at least two of the incidents are now being investigated as possible hate crimes.

Investigators believe there are other victims who have yet to be identified. A photograph of the suspect is being released in hopes the public may recognize the man,

Anyone who may be a victim or has information about the case is asked to call LAPD Detectives Beard or Patin at 213-486-7280. The public can also call LAPD at 1-877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be provided to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.