An elementary school teacher in the San Fernando Valley was arrested Thursday on an allegation he sexually assaulted a child, and the Los Angeles Police Department is asking any other victims to come forward.
The Harding Street Elementary School teacher, 57-year-old Giancarlo Corsi, was accused on Tuesday of inappropriately touching the student of a neighboring class multiple times during the 2004-05 school year, the LAPD said in a press release.
Corsi, who is accused of committing the lewd act with a child in a school classroom, taught at schools in the San Fernando Valley from 1992-2006, then took an 11-year hiatus before returning to teaching in 2017, police said.
He eventually took a post-hiatus role at Harding Street Elementary.
Corsi faces a charge of committing a lewd act with a child, and he is being held in lieu of $2 million bail.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 818-374-5415. Outside of business hours, call 877-LAPD-24-7 (5273).
To report information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.