Giancarlo Corsi is shown in this photo provided by the LAPD on Oct. 28, 2022.

An elementary school teacher in the San Fernando Valley was arrested Thursday on an allegation he sexually assaulted a child, and the Los Angeles Police Department is asking any other victims to come forward.

The Harding Street Elementary School teacher, 57-year-old Giancarlo Corsi, was accused on Tuesday of inappropriately touching the student of a neighboring class multiple times during the 2004-05 school year, the LAPD said in a press release.

Corsi, who is accused of committing the lewd act with a child in a school classroom, taught at schools in the San Fernando Valley from 1992-2006, then took an 11-year hiatus before returning to teaching in 2017, police said.

He eventually took a post-hiatus role at Harding Street Elementary.

Corsi faces a charge of committing a lewd act with a child, and he is being held in lieu of $2 million bail.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 818-374-5415. Outside of business hours, call 877-LAPD-24-7 (5273).

To report information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.