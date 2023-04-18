A man from Panorama City was sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine after being arrested at a state park in Washington in a stolen RV.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, 45-year-old Anthony Morales was arrested in May 2021 at Grayland Beach State Park in Pacific County, Washington.

Morales conspired with others to use the stolen RV to transport and sell methamphetamine and other drugs, the DOJ said. He pleaded guilty in November 2022 and received his sentence on Monday.

“Inside the RV was more than a kilo of methamphetamine, counterfeit M30 pills containing fentanyl, five firearms, assorted ammunition and high-capacity firearm magazines,” the Justice Department said in a statement. “Law enforcement also recovered $24,000 in cash…driver’s licenses, Social Security cards in other names, a passport, checkbooks and credit cards in other names, as well as a credit card magnetic stripe reader and writer.”

Morales has 11 previous convictions for crimes such as possession of controlled substances, firearms possession, theft and identity fraud offenses.

In addition to his 10-and-a-half-year sentence, a U.S. District Judge imposed five years of supervised release to follow prison.