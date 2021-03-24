San Francisco to soon expand indoor dining, ease other coronavirus-related restrictions

In this June 18, 2020, file photo, people visit Pier 39 during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. San Francisco is poised to allow indoor dining, movie theaters and gyms with reduced capacity as the rate of coronavirus cases and deaths improve, allowing more of California’s economy throughout the state to open back up for business. It’s unclear which activities might open when. Mayor London Breed is scheduled to provide an update at the tourist-friendly Pier 39 in Fisherman’s Wharf Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

San Francisco, which depends on tourists the way the Golden Gate Bridge depends on towers and cables, is ready for you. Or almost ready.

With the city’s move into the “orange” tier of pandemic recovery on Tuesday, restaurants can open up to half of their indoor seating, a move that puts San Francisco a few weeks ahead of Southern California because of improved COVID-19 test numbers and vaccination rates. A visitor now can expect busier restaurants, revived museums, lower room rates and fewer amenities at hotels, a new Ferris wheel in Golden Gate Park, and a higher fisherman-to-tourist ratio than Fisherman’s Wharf has seen in generations.

Related Content 3 more Bay Area counties move into orange tier with broader reopening, including San Francisco

But this picture also includes no working cable cars, a locked Coit Tower, ghostly silences among the downtown skyscrapers, fewer fancy food purveyors in the Ferry Building and an awkward pause at the entrance to restaurants as diners return.

“Would you like to sit indoors or out?” a host asked one diner at Gracias Madre restaurant on Mission Street. It was 48 degrees and damp.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.