Disney is celebrating the opening of the brand-new San Fransokyo Square at Disney California Adventure Park on Thursday.

Inspired by the Academy Award-winning film “Big Hero 6,” the square features shopping, splendid cuisine and beautiful sights, a Disneyland Resort news release stated.

“This reimagined area of Disney California Adventure Park transports guests to the not-too-distant future, in a fictional mash-up of two iconic cities – San Francisco and Tokyo,” the Disneyland News website reads. The area was previously the Pacific Wharf area of the park.

“San Fransokyo Square is a seaside district outside of the urban center in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ film ‘Big Hero 6.’ Here, guests will discover nods to the Big Hero 6 team’s many adventures, such as Hiro’s Megabot and Baymax’s battle glove,” Michael Dobrzycki, art director at Walt Disney Imagineering Anaheim, said in a statement released by Disneyland Resort.

The San Fransokyo Gate Bridge, an iconic landmark in San Fransokyo Square at Disney California Adventure Park. (Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort)

San Fransokyo Square at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California. (Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort)

The San Fransokyo Maker’s Market retail location in San Fransokyo Square at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, Calif., offers unique apparel, homewares and more featuring Baymax and friends.The market’s shelves are situated on robot storage cases, with decommissioned bots on display. (Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort)

San Fransokyo Square at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, Calif., features sights, shopping and splendid cuisine inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award®-winning “Big Hero 6.” This reimagined area at Disneyland Resort transports guests to the not-too-distant future, in a fictional mash-up of two iconic cities – San Francisco and Tokyo. (Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort)

Aunt Cass Café is a reimagined quick-service location in San Fransokyo Square at Disney California Adventure Park. (Richard Harbaugh /Disneyland Resort)

A vending machine in San Fransokyo Square at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, Calif., dispenses collectible golden medallions depicting Baymax and other iconic images from the industrious city in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Big Hero 6.” (Disneyland Resort)

Rita’s Turbine Blenders in San Fransokyo Square at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, Calif., is a giant drink dispenser offering delicious margaritas and icy beverages. The refreshment stand, converted from an old fishing net tannery, is owned and named after the repair technician who maintains the floating wind turbine, resembling a giant koi fish that sits atop the structure. (Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort)

Baymax Macaron from the Lucky Fortune Cookery. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

A 54-foot-tall San Fransokyo Gate Bridge spans the tide pools that link the seaside plaza to the Paradise Gardens Park obelisk.

San Fransokyo Square hosts several eateries serving new menu items inspired by Asian cuisine and “Big Hero 6.”

Japanese-inspired dishes and soups, such as curry beef in a sourdough bread bowl, will be available at Aunt Cass Café, the news release stated.

Guests will also have the opportunity to meet Hiro Hamada and his companion robot, Baymax, at Hamada Bot Shop.

Merchandise featuring Baymax and friends will be available at the San Fransokyo Maker’s Market.