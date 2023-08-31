Disney is celebrating the opening of the brand-new San Fransokyo Square at Disney California Adventure Park on Thursday.
Inspired by the Academy Award-winning film “Big Hero 6,” the square features shopping, splendid cuisine and beautiful sights, a Disneyland Resort news release stated.
“This reimagined area of Disney California Adventure Park transports guests to the not-too-distant future, in a fictional mash-up of two iconic cities – San Francisco and Tokyo,” the Disneyland News website reads. The area was previously the Pacific Wharf area of the park.
“San Fransokyo Square is a seaside district outside of the urban center in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ film ‘Big Hero 6.’ Here, guests will discover nods to the Big Hero 6 team’s many adventures, such as Hiro’s Megabot and Baymax’s battle glove,” Michael Dobrzycki, art director at Walt Disney Imagineering Anaheim, said in a statement released by Disneyland Resort.
A 54-foot-tall San Fransokyo Gate Bridge spans the tide pools that link the seaside plaza to the Paradise Gardens Park obelisk.
San Fransokyo Square hosts several eateries serving new menu items inspired by Asian cuisine and “Big Hero 6.”
Japanese-inspired dishes and soups, such as curry beef in a sourdough bread bowl, will be available at Aunt Cass Café, the news release stated.
Guests will also have the opportunity to meet Hiro Hamada and his companion robot, Baymax, at Hamada Bot Shop.
Merchandise featuring Baymax and friends will be available at the San Fransokyo Maker’s Market.