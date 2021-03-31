San Gabriel man arrested after allegedly assaulting victim with machete during dispute over money

Yuanfeng Kuang is shown in a photo released by the San Gabriel Police Department on March 31, 2021.

A San Gabriel man was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of attacking another man with a machete during a dispute over money, police said Wednesday.

On March 18, San Gabriel police received a report of an assault that had occurred along the 400 block of South San Gabriel Boulevard. Officers responded to a hospital, where the 23-year-old victim was being treated for serious injuries to his head and torso, police said in a news release.

An investigation revealed the victim had been attacked during a dispute over money, police said without elaborating.

The suspect was eventually identified as Yuanfeng Kuang, who is in his 20s, and a search warrant was served at his home.

He was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide and possession of a controlled substance for sale.

No further details about the incident, victim or suspect have been released.