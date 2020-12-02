San Gabriel Mission gets temporary roof ahead of rain season; restoration to be completed by November

The San Gabriel Mission’s temporary roof, which will protect it during the rainy season as restoration begins after a fire heavily damaged the historic building in July.(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The San Gabriel Mission is heading into the rainy season with a temporary roof as investigators continue to probe the cause of a fire that heavily damaged the 249-year-old church six months ago.

About $400,000 has been raised to restore the adobe structure, which suffered significant interior damage. Along with a new roof, it needs new wooden screens behind the altar and several new pews.

The historical preservation firm working on the job estimates that the restoration will be completed by November.

The price tag is still unknown, with not all of the damage covered by insurance, Los Angeles Archdiocese officials said.

