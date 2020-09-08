San Gabriel Mountains’ foothill communities urged to ‘prepare now’ as Santa Ana winds threaten to spread Bobcat Fire

Authorities urged residents in the foothill communities of the San Gabriel Mountains to prepare to evacuate as a massive blaze burning in the Angeles National Forest threatened to spread quickly with the arrival of the Santa Ana winds Tuesday.

The blaze, dubbed the Bobcat Fire, is burning closest to the cities of Duarte and Monrovia, officials said. It could also endanger Azusa, Bradbury, Arcadia and Sierra Madre.

“Get your families set, include your pets, medications, important records,” said David Richardson, deputy chief with the L.A. County Fire Department.

“Don’t wait to get things ready… If that evacuation order comes, you need to leave,” he said. “Prepare now.”

Residents can sign up for emergency alerts from the county at www.lacounty.gov/emergency/alert-la.

The Bobcat Fire has charred about 4,870 acres after erupting during record-breaking heat around noon on Sunday near the Cogswell Dam above Azusa. It remains unclear how the flames started.

As of Tuesday morning, it was 0% contained.

Forecasters predict Santa Ana winds to arrive Tuesday afternoon, with the strongest gusts expected in the night into Wednesday morning. The humidity could also drop to the single digits as winds develop, according to officials.

“Fuels after this historic heat wave will be at critical levels as we enter into the Santa Ana wind event,” the National Weather Service said in an advisory.

A red flag warning will be in effect at noon Tuesday through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Federal officials shut down the Angeles National Forest along with seven other forests in California on Monday amid the dangerous fire weather across the state.

Authorities have also closed Mount Wilson Road as flames threatened Mount Wilson’s seismic station, and a temporary flight restriction over the area has been put in place, according to the federal website InciWeb.

Air quality could reach unhealthy levels, with the possibility of Santa Ana winds pushing the smoke toward the southwest and into Sierra Madre, Monrovia, Duarte, Azusa and Glendora, the South Coast Air Quality Management District said.