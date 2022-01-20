San Gabriel police arrest 2 teens in shooting of minor

The San Gabriel Police Department on Thursday arrested two teenagers in East Los Angeles in connection with the shooting of a juvenile.

The shooting took place in the 800 block of East Grand Avenue in San Gabriel, police said, and the victim, who was not named, remains hospitalized in stable condition.

One of the suspects was not named, as he is a juvenile, but he will face attempted murder and weapons charges, as he was in possession of a loaded gun when he was arrested at about 5 p.m., police said in a release.

The other alleged assailant, 18-year-old Allan Gerard Lohman, will face a charge of attempted murder, police said.

Lohman was not present in a search of jail records Thursday night.