San Gabriel police fatally shoot man believed to be armed during traffic stop

A Google Maps image shows the 1800 block of San Gabriel Boulevard in San Gabriel.

San Gabriel police shot and killed a man who “produced a handgun” during a traffic stop late Saturday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

County officials are investigating the incident that happened around 11:17 p.m. on San Gabriel Boulevard near Dewey Avenue.

The Sheriff’s Department did not disclose why San Gabriel police officers pulled over the driver, his identity or whether or not the officials were wearing body cameras, only saying that the driver “produced a handgun and an officer-involved shooting occurred.”

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

None of the officers were injured.

Officials provided no further information about the shooting.