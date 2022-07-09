Several illegal firearms and ghost guns were recovered from a San Jacinto man’s home Thursday evening after investigators raided the property following his arrest.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department says 68-year-old Steven Kent Cheek was arrested on the afternoon of July 1 on a report of a brandishing a firearm near the intersection of State Street and Idyllwild Drive in the city of San Jacinto.

After he was detained, deputies discovered he was armed with a ghost gun and ammunition. Ghost guns are firearms without serial numbers that are often assembled from parts or kits.

Cheek was booked into the Larry Smith Correctional Facility to await charges following his arrest. Investigators eventually determined that he was involved in the “manufacturing” of ghost guns at his home in San Jacinto.

On Thursday evening, authorities served a search warrant at Cheek’s home where they found and seized several illegal firearms, ghost guns and parts, ammunition and a rifle that is considered non-compliant in California.

Cheek remains in jail and is now facing additional charges related to the manufacturing of illegal firearms.

Several illegal ghost guns and parts were recovered from a home in San Jacinto on July 7, 2022 (Riverside County Sheriff’s Department)

The investigation is ongoing, but anyone has information is urged to contact Deputy Cantlope at the San Jacinto Station at 951-654-2702. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at www.wetip.com.

Ghost guns have been a growing concern for law enforcement agencies in Southern California.

Many state lawmakers have promised to crack down on illegal ghost gun crime with new legislation. On July 1, a new statewide law went into effect that allowed for family members, teachers, co-workers and employers to request a judge to seize ghost guns from someone they deem to be a danger to themselves or the public.

Earlier this week, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies recovered 90 ghost guns and a large cache of ammunition from a convicted felon’s home in Palmdale.