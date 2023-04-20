A San Jacinto man was arrested for murder following an alleged domestic violence incident involving his wife on Thursday.

Deputies with the San Jacinto Sheriff’s Department responded to an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1700 block of South Santa Fe Avenue around 7:35 a.m. When they arrived, they found a woman dead with multiple “sharp” injuries inside an apartment, according to a press release.

After securing the area as a crime scene and beginning an investigation, authorities with the Central Homicide Unit determined the case as a domestic violence incident.

The victim was identified as 71-year-old Ruth Liera of San Jacinto.

The suspect, Lorenzo Liera, 70, was identified as the woman’s husband. He was arrested for murder and booked at the Cois Byrd Correctional Facility.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call Investigator T. Gonzales with the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777 or Investigator Jauert at the Hemet Station at 951-791-3400.