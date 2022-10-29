Residents in a Riverside County neighborhood were forced to leave their homes Saturday morning as hazmat crews responded for a chemical spill that caused extreme odor throughout the area.

The spill was reported some time around 2:15 a.m. on the 800 block of Shaver Street in San Jacinto.

According to Cal Fire, responding firefighters located pool chemicals leaking from a large shipping container.

An evacuation order was issued for all homes east of Hewitt Street, South of 7th Avenue, North of Shaver Street and West of Camino Los Banos.

(Cal Fire Riverside County)

An evacuation center was set up at San Jacinto High School at 500 Idyllwild Dr. and those who were evacuated were welcomed to wait there until the scene was cleared.

A resident told KTLA that the chemical smell was strong throughout the area. They added that everyone in the neighborhood received an alert about the incident on their phones.