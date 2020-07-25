San Joaquin County ICU beds scarce as coronavirus surge hit farm workers especially hard

As coronavirus cases began to grow in San Joaquin County in June, Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs proposed requiring citizens to wear a mask in his city in the center of the fertile valley, where agriculture is king and poverty pervasive.

The response he received from the county emergency services director, a key figure in coordinating the pandemic response, was disquieting, he said.

“Stay in your lane,” wrote Shellie Lima in a June 9 email to Tubbs obtained by The Times, days before the county allowed card rooms, hotels and day camps to open. “I am against the proposed mask ordinance for Stockton … Why would our elected officials feel that they have the medical understanding to do so?”

Weeks later, San Joaquin is so overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases that military medical teams have been sent to two local hospitals. ICU beds are scarce, and the surge has hit farm workers especially hard.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.