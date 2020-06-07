San Manuel Casino to reopen June 15, 3 months after closing amid COVID-19 pandemic

San Manuel Casino is seen in this image taken from Google Maps.

San Manuel Casino in San Bernardino County announced Friday it will reopen to the public on June 15, three months after closing its doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The casino plans to reopen in phases, with a limited number of invitation-only guests allowed to arrive sooner, between June 9 and June 14, a tweet posted by the casino stated.

The general public can return the following Monday at 12 p.m., according to the tweet.

Important announcement about San Manuel Casino reopening! For more information, visit https://t.co/fLpixNLnmp pic.twitter.com/pGmT2Byr3j — San Manuel Casino (@SanManuelCasino) June 6, 2020

San Manuel, which suspended operations on March 15, states that it was the first California tribal property to close its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They are now taking a slower approach to reopening than many other Southland casinos, including Pechanga Resort Casino, Morongo Casino, Soboba Casino, Spotlight 29 and Cahuilla Casino Hotel, which have already reopened.

Several new safety protocols will be in place when San Manuel opens its doors.

Guests and workers will be required to wear face coverings, the casino stated on its website.

Hand sanitizer dispensaries are going to be placed throughout the casino floor and a safety concierge will also be on duty 24 hours per day to help maintain proper social distancing among guests.

More information about San Manuel’s reopening plan can be found on sanmanuel.com/san-manuel-health-safety-hub.