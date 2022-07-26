An outraged San Pedro community held a town hall at Peck Park Tuesday night, the sight of a deadly mass shooting that killed two people and left more wounded.

Neighbors and law enforcement gathered for the special meeting to discuss what more can be done to keep the park safe.

“What happened here should have never happened, but it did,” one woman said during the open comment period. “It’s in our backyard now. Now we have to deal with it.”

The terrifying shooting Sunday left residents feeling fed up over what they say is unacceptable violence in the park.

Gladys Hansen-Guera, a San Pedro resident, said she wants increased patrols by police and better management of the homeless problem.

“We’re looking for more patrol. Pedestrian, as well as bike. We have the unhoused and their situation is not being addressed,” Hansen-Guera told KTLA. “And now with this … It’s really concerning, especially with young children.”

Gunfire erupted just before 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon in Peck Park where hundreds of people were a attending a lowrider car show and a baseball game.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the shooting had nothing to do with the car show and resulted from a dispute between two people near the ball field.

“It was very specific individuals who were participating in the baseball game or were spectators who were involved in the dispute. It wasn’t a team-on-team or gang-on-gang versus each other,” said a spokesman for the LAPD at Tuesday’s meeting.

Police say they have identified the individuals in question but no arrests have been made.

Ronald Rhodes was attending the lowrider car show when the shots rang out. He says his organization promotes peace and he was stunned by the violence.

“You got blacks out there, you got Mexicans out there you got Chinese out there, you got white. Why did they come out here? It is for the cars,” Rhodes said. “It’s family-oriented. I bring my son out here with me.”

Police calling on members of the public to come forward with any information about the suspected shooter as residents call on city officials to do more to reduce violent crime.

“We want homeless people sheltered. We want mentally ill people placed where they can get help. We want the guns off the street. We want our police department to have the money they need, but not over resourced,” one man told KTLA.

While police say they have identified people of interest in the shooting, they have not released any information about their descriptions.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the LAPD’s South Bureau Homicide Division at 323-786-5110.