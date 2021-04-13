San Pedro man arrested in 1996 disappearance of Cal Poly SLO student Kristin Smart

Nearly 25 years after Kristin Smart vanished while walking back to her dorm at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, authorities on Tuesday announced the arrest of the longtime person of interest in the case.

Paul Flores, who has long been described as a “prime suspect” by authorities, was taken into custody by San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s officials. In the past, he has denied any wrongdoing.

Flores, who lives in San Pedro, was the last person seen with Smart before she disappeared in 1996. They were both students at the time.

Smart, 19, was on her way home from an off-campus party. Flores was seen walking on a path to the college dormitories with her the night she went missing.

