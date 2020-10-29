San Pedro Man charged with making hate crime threats at protesters

A man has been charged after allegedly threatening protesters in San Pedro last month, officials announced Wednesday.

Timothy James Carroll, aka “Yo,” faces six counts of criminal threats alleged to be hate crimes, as well as one count each of possession of a firearm by a by a felon — a .357 magnum — unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of a leaded cane.

The 54-year-old San Pedro man is also being charged with a misdemeanor count of possessing a controlled substance — hydrocodone — according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The charges stem from incidents on Sept. 4 and 11, when Carroll allegedly threatened a small group of peaceful protesters in San Pedro. The group called themselves the “Good Trouble Brigade.”

Authorities did not elaborate on the nature of Carroll’s alleged threats.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges last week and is set to return to court on Nov. 13.

Carroll’s bail was set at $190,000 and he faces of maximum sentence of more than 12 years in prison if he is convicted as charged.