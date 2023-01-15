Evidence collected by detectives with LASD’s Organized Crime Task Force at the residence of a San Pedro woman. (LASD)

A San Pedro woman is in custody after authorities discovered fentanyl, heroin and illegal firearms inside her residence, officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced last week.

The woman’s arrest came after detectives with LASD’s Organized Crime Task Force received information about inmates in county jails conspiring to smuggle illegal narcotics into the facilities.

On Friday, Jan. 6 at around 12 a.m., detectives were conducting surveillance at the woman’s San Pedro residence as part of the smuggling investigation, an LASD news release stated.

“OCTF detectives authored a search warrant that was signed by a judge. Then, the OCTF conducted the search warrant at the location and detained the female suspect,” the release noted.

At the woman’s home, authorities recovered three pounds of methamphetamine, an ounce of heroin, 100 fentanyl pills, a ghost gun, a rifle and a stolen revolver. Detectives also discovered $9,800 cash, digital scales and packaging used in the sale of illegal narcotics.

The woman, who was not identified, now faces several felony charges.